Lamborghini and Furniture Go Together Like Caviar and Ketchup

Some are born into this life wealthy enough to buy out Kentcuky Fried Chicken, while some others have a lack of taste that permits them to eat there daily. I suspect there to be a small overlap of the two, whom I imagine to be the target audience for Lamborghini's branded furniture range.

Carmakers release a lot of overpriced schlock at outrageous prices (Mini wants $15 for a Cracker Jack toy), but Lamborghini has gone bananas in a way it hasn't since the Egoista concept came out in 2013. On Tuesday, Lamborghini announced in collaboration with Italian furniture firm, Riva 1920, that the two have teamed up to release a line of home furnishings, inspired by Lamborghini's... factory. Not the cars.

Nope, the product range was inspired by the factory, according to industrial designer Karim Rashid, who toured the facilities of both Lamborghini and Riva 1920 before drawing up this line.

"I was greatly inspired visiting Riva 1920 and Lamborghini headquarters/factories," states Rashid on the Riva 1920 website. "Seeing state of the art robotics combined meticulously with hand craftsmanship really shaped my ideas for a collaborative line of furniture."

I am no industrial designer, but if someone were to ask me what furniture I picture when told to imagine "Lamborghini Authentic Living," I would tell you it looks stolen from the set of Tron. Instead, what I open my eyes to is furniture you might find on the curb outside an office undergoing renovation, upon which is taped a piece of printer paper, stating "free."