This Historic Porsche 917k Has Been Converted for Road Use in Monaco

The beautiful city-state of Monaco is teeming with millionaires looking to experience the quintessential lavish lifestyle, so seeing some truly expensive cars is an inevitability. What you may not expect to see in traffic however, is one of just a few Le Mans-winning prototype race cars converted for street use. That's because the process for registering a vintage race car is nearly impossible, but one truly determined Porsche fan found a way.

Porsche tells a captivating tale of how Monaco resident and rare Porsche collector Claudio Roddaro managed to get his 917K sports prototype road-approved through a rather confusing "loophole." The story begins with another car, 917-030, one of two 917s registered for the road in the 1970s. This car was registered in Alabama (but never came to the state) and bought by Count Rossi, the late CEO of Martini and Rossi Vermouth Company and the man responsible for Martini's sponsorship of Porsche.

Roddaro purchased 917-037 in 2016 for $22 million (estimated), which had only been a 917 chassis until 2004 when it was finished by Gunnar Racing for the Rennsport Reunion in Daytona, Florida. To get his car registered for street use, Roddaro needed to make 037 as identical to Count Rossi's road-legal 917 as possible. This involved two months of back and forth with the government and loads of paperwork.