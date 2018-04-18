The New Mustang Cobra Jet Is Fastest Factory-Built Mustang Drag Racer Yet

Ford has released new information about the 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet, the latest iteration of its purpose-built, drag strip-only Mustang. The brand claims the new Cobra Jet will be the fastest car in a straight line with a stallion badge on it, tackling the quarter-mile in eight seconds at 150 mph.

Mustang fans will no doubt have heard of the Cobra Jet designation, but here's a refresher. Like its predecessors, the 2018 Cobra Jet pays tribute to the 1968 Cobra Jet drag racer, a car that wiped the floor with its competition at the 1968 NHRA Winternationals. That legendary car turns 50 this year, so Ford Performance Parts has made the 2018 Cobra Jet extra special.

“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day Cobra Jet racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build the Cobra Jet brand based on its success at the track over five decades,” commented Eric Cin, global director of Ford Performance Parts.