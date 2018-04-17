Southwest Airlines Plane Lands in Philadelphia After Engine Problem Mid-Flight

The second Southwest Airlines flight to be grounded in two days landed in Philadelphia today after an engine reportedly exploded mid-flight, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer. The flight, which was en route from LaGuardia Airport in New York City to Dallas, Texas, was forced to make an emergency landing around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning following the event.

Officials are calling the accident an "operational event," noting that the flight landed safely and only one injury was reported out of the 148 individuals aboard the plane, five of which were crewmembers. Early reports indicate that shrapnel from the plane's left engine entered the cabin and caused the injury, though there has been no word on the individual's condition at this time.

"Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL), diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bused to the terminal," read a statement by the Philadelphia International Airport. Another statement made later goes on to mention, "Flight from LGA to Dallas Love Field landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal. Flights are departing and arriving but passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline."