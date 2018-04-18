Volkswagen Plans to Update Its Logo to Something 'More Colorful'

Volkswagen is changing. It's no longer the industrious brand that it was when founded in 1937, instead, it is becoming a more refined and modern company focused on advancing itself through electromobility. Now, the company's iconic "VW" logo is undergoing a change to make it "more colorful."

Just last week, Volkswagen announced that it would oust Matthias Müller as CEO in favor of Herbert Diess, a management-level placement plucked from BMW in 2015. Diess has historically favored Volkswagen's shift towards electrification and is a clear pick for the way the company plans to head in the coming years. In a company address, Diess called the shift to electromobility an "evolution rather than a revolution," signaling the need for the company to update its image to reflect just that.

The automaker's chief marketing officer, Jochen Sengpieh, confirmed in a press briefing that the company's new logo would be presented next year, just as the company begins its aggressive push of electrification onto the world. The only hint dropped was that it would be updated to "work on car fronts as well as smartphone screens, according to Bloomberg, which given the Material Design push of today's age of technology, may mean that Volkswagen drops its logo's 3-D look. Sengpieh also mentioned that it would be using digital and social media to market its products, indicating that its new target audience for electric and intelligent cars could very well be millennials and those who've lived their lives in the digital age.