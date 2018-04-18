Volkswagen Has Record-Breaking Million-Vehicle Month in March

In the aftermath of “Dieselgate” Volkswagen was sent flying to the canvas. Customers were incensed, regulators outraged, and the general public was furious. The emission-fixing scandal rocked the company to its very core, leading to fines and firings. But Volkswagen Group has come roaring back with the company announcing a record delivery month in March. The company delivered 1.04 million cars to set the all-time mark.

The monstrous sales month was enough to catapult its first quarter to an all-time record as well. Over 2.6 million vehicles were delivered in the first quarter of the year, up 7.4 percent from the first quarter of last year. European sales were up 4.1 percent while North American sales increased 3.4 percent. Growth continued at a solid clip in the Asia-Pacific region where 1,090,200 vehicles were delivered in the first quarter. This represented a 12 percent increase year over year. Deliveries in the Chinese market alone grew 10.6 percent in March.