Bentley Bentayga V-8 Hits Mainland China at Beijing Motor Show

The Western world has already been spoiled this year with the Geneva Motor Show and Detroit Auto Show, so now it’s Asia’s turn. The Asian market is quickly becoming the behemoth of the auto industry with promising sales numbers and a growing middle class that is hungry for automobiles. It makes this year’s Auto China Beijing that much more important. Several manufacturers are using the event as a springboard for products which are new to Asia, including Bentley unveiling its Bentayga V-8.

The Bentayga V-8 is one of three models the luxury brand will be bringing to Beijing. Also, on display will be the Continental GT and the Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase. You can think of the Continental GT as a luxury grand touring vehicle for China’s wealthy upper class looking for a plush leather rocket on wheels. The Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase is for those who are in the market for a limousine and want to sit in opulence while someone else carts them around town.