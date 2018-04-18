Three MINI Coopers to Make Their Asian Debuts at Auto China 2018

Unlike the shows we’re used to here in the states, the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, only takes place once every two years. This year, it’s bigger than ever with more than 1,600 exhibitors putting their goods on display. More than 800,000 visitors are expected to check out the show in Beijing this year. Several auto makers are prepping new models for their Asian debuts. Today MINI announced that it's bringing the new MINI three-door, five-door, and convertible models to China.

With an all-electric model due out in 2019 MINI is aggressively trying to take a bite out of Chinese market share. The company previously announced a joint venture with Great Wall Motors to produce the electric cars starting next year.

Taking center stage in Beijing will be the MINI 5-Door. Not sure where they find to the room to keep adding all these extra doors and space but MINI says the newest generationmodels added leg and head room in the rear as well as luggage space. MINI extended the body length of this generation by a little more than 6 ¼ inches.

The display car at Auto China 2018 will feature a new paint color: Emerald Grey Metallic. It’s one of three new colors available. Also on display will be the MINI 3-Door finished in the new Solaris Orange Metallic and the MINI Convertible in Starlight Blue Metallic.