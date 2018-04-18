Three MINI Coopers to Make Their Asian Debuts at Auto China 2018
The MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-Door, and Convertible models will make their Asian debut as MINI hopes to gain market share in China.
Unlike the shows we’re used to here in the states, the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, only takes place once every two years. This year, it’s bigger than ever with more than 1,600 exhibitors putting their goods on display. More than 800,000 visitors are expected to check out the show in Beijing this year. Several auto makers are prepping new models for their Asian debuts. Today MINI announced that it's bringing the new MINI three-door, five-door, and convertible models to China.
With an all-electric model due out in 2019 MINI is aggressively trying to take a bite out of Chinese market share. The company previously announced a joint venture with Great Wall Motors to produce the electric cars starting next year.
Taking center stage in Beijing will be the MINI 5-Door. Not sure where they find to the room to keep adding all these extra doors and space but MINI says the newest generationmodels added leg and head room in the rear as well as luggage space. MINI extended the body length of this generation by a little more than 6 ¼ inches.
The display car at Auto China 2018 will feature a new paint color: Emerald Grey Metallic. It’s one of three new colors available. Also on display will be the MINI 3-Door finished in the new Solaris Orange Metallic and the MINI Convertible in Starlight Blue Metallic.
There are new customization options coming to the Asian market as well. Customers will be able to add the MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black illuminated with a Union Jack motif rear-lit strip on the passenger’s instrument panel. The control system also features a touch screen for the display in the center instrument cluster.
Both the MINI 5-Door and 3-Door models will be available in three engine variants in China while the Convertible will feature two. For the more spirited drivers in China, the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman will also be on display at the show. This model features a turbo engine coupled with MINIs ALL4 all-wheel-drive system.
- RELATEDMini Clubman Is Largest Mini Ever, and One of the BestPacking a sizeable party behind those barn doors.READ NOW
- RELATEDMini Electric Car Confirmed for 2019No word yet on how mini this Mini will be.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Mini Hardtop and Convertible IntroducedThree body types touted, with option of upright rear lights in the design of Britain's flag, the Union Jack.READ NOW