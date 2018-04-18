Production-Ending Pagani Huayra Will Sport Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 Livery

Pagani Automobili's founder, Horacio Pagani, has confirmed that the 100th and final example of the Pagani Huayra Coupe will sport the same color palette as the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 race car of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

The production-ending Huayra is scheduled to make its way from Modena, Italy to Miami, Florida in June of this year to reunite with its commissioner, who is none other than Brett David of Prestige Imports, one of the most exclusive and renowned exotic car dealerships in the country, if not the world.