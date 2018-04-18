Production-Ending Pagani Huayra Will Sport Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 Livery
Dubbed the 'L'Ultimo,' meaning 'The Last' in Italian, the final Pagani Huayra will head to Miami in June.
Pagani Automobili's founder, Horacio Pagani, has confirmed that the 100th and final example of the Pagani Huayra Coupe will sport the same color palette as the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 race car of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
The production-ending Huayra is scheduled to make its way from Modena, Italy to Miami, Florida in June of this year to reunite with its commissioner, who is none other than Brett David of Prestige Imports, one of the most exclusive and renowned exotic car dealerships in the country, if not the world.
According to DuPont Registry, David desired to "go beyond 'normal' tailored-to-order supercars, and create a bespoke machine inspired by Lewis Hamilton's race car." Dubbed the "L'Ultimo," which is Italian for "The Last," the Huayra boasts a subtle yet eye-catching design that will appeal to conservative and modern, hipper car collectors alike. Pagani masterfully blended the right amount of exposed carbon with just enough of a pop courtesy of the turquoise accents appearing throughout the car.
The interior is dominated by more "Petronas turquoise" accents on the door panels, center stack, and flooring, while white leather seats break through the rest of the darker colors to become the focal point of the cabin. As with all Pagani vehicles, including the Zonda, the plethora of milled-aluminum hardware used for buttons, levers, and switches is simply mindblowing.
In the engine bay of the final Huayra lies the same engine as in the rest of the short production run, a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 Mercedes-AMG engine that produces an astonishing 754 horsepower. That being said, each engine seems to vary slightly in horsepower output, normally between 730 and 790, due to each one being built entirely by hand in Italy.
There isn't an official word on whether this final Huayra is already spoken for, or what its price tag will be. But one thing is for sure, you can color us surprised if Lewis Hamilton himself doesn't snap this bad boy up.
