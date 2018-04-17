This Former Formula 3 Car Is a Movie Star

A Formula 3 car from 1969 isn't usually a hot commodity on Bring a Trailer. But this Lotus 59, in particular, has a unique history outside of racing. It portrayed James Hunt's Formula 3 car in the 2013 racing movie Rush. Back in the day, this was one of four Team Lotus Formula 3 cars, primarily driven by factory drivers Bev Bond and Dave Walker. It was sold and raced privately all the way up to 2010 when Bev Bond drove it in the Oulton Park Gold Cup at age 72.

Bring a Trailer

But it soon found a new life as a movie star in Rush, in which Chris Hemsworth portrayed playboy racer James Hunt. We don't know if Hemsworth actually drove this car. If he did, he hopefully had better success with it than he did with the Formula E car he drove. The car was Plastidipped a proper British Racing Green, but unfortunately, this damaged the original Team Lotus Gold Leaf finish. After the movie shoot, the car was repainted in its original livery.

Bring a Trailer