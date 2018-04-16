The 2019 Honda Odyssey Is on Sale Now for $31,065

The 2018 Honda Odyssey marked the fifth generation of Honda's iconic minivan, a vehicle the company claims has held the title of most popular retail minivan in the U.S. since 2010. Honda announced pricing for the 2019 model on Monday. Not much changes for the 2019 model year besides a $100 price increase over last year's model, bringing the starting price for the base model Odyssey LX to $31,065 including destination fees, and maxing out at $47,945 for the top-trim Odyssey Elite.

The new Odyssey comes with a host of technology to make parents' lives easier and keep the kids entertained. In-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration, and a rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-Ray and video streaming are available for all trims. Honda's CabinControl application allows passengers in every row to build and edit a "Social Playlist" of the family's favorite songs that can be edited and played via Wi-Fi.

Sadly, the base model Odyssey misses out on some key features that the EX trim and above enjoy. The first is Magic Slide, an adjustable seat system for the second row that allows the captain's chairs to be slid sideways to four different positions or taken out easily. All trims but the LX also receive the Honda Sensing driver assist suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, and Collision Mitigation Braking System.

On the $38,585 EX-L trim and higher, the center console now features an additional USB port. The $45,635 Touring and Elite trims have access to CabinWatch with CabinTalk functionality, letting the driver monitor the second and third row passengers with a small camera mounted on the ceiling and then yell at them over the intercom.

All 2019 Odysseys are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 with Variable Cylinder Management, pumping out 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The Touring and Elite trims get a new 10-speed automatic transmission, and all other trims receive the same auto gearbox with one less gear.

It's a shame that almost no new features have been announced for the 2019 model year, but Honda's "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality for refinement has won the Odyssey quite a few rewards through the years.