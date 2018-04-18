Did You Know Wolfgang Hatz, Father of the Porsche 918 Spyder and 919 Hybrid, Is Still in Jail?

"This happens when there is a formal reason," she said, when asked why he remains in jail while still under investigation but before a trial date has been locked in. "For example, [when there is] the danger that the person may leave the country or that the person tries to influence witnesses or else."

The Drive was unable to contact Hatz or his lawyer for this story.

Before being sucked into the reputation-killing maelstrom of Dieselgate, Hatz had a long career helping create internal-combustion magnificence for German carmakers. Starting out at BMW in 1983, he served as an experimental engineer at the company's engine development department for several years, including work on the BMW M3's powerplant, according to Motorkick. In 1989, he moved to Porsche to work on the company's Formula 1 team development until 1993, when he left the company to work for a commercial vehicle brake manufacturer; after bouncing from there to Opel and then Fiat, he returned to the greater VW Group in 2001, when he joined Audi as head of engine development. He transitioned to the same position at Volkswagen in 2007, then in 2011, added the Porsche R&D job to his list of responsibilities. While at Porsche, he helped push the carmaker towards its now-seemingly-obvious future of electric and hybridized cars; in addition to helping launch the plug-in hybrid 918 Spyder, he spearheaded Porsche's return to Le Mans with the 919 Hybrid, and played what the automaker described as "a very significant role" in the creation of the all-electric Mission E.

It was his close relationship with former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn that, in part, helped Hatz clamber up the VW Group ladder so successfully—but that same close-knit connection may have played a role in his eventual departure and subsequent arrest. Winterkorn resigned from his post shortly after the Dieselgate scandal broke in 2015; Hatz was sidelined by the company's management soon thereafter, being suspended for several months before he formally left the company in May 2016.

While Hatz may be waiting to find out his fate in Munich, he's also facing allegations swirling up from another hemisphere. According to South African police files obtained by German tabloid Bild and written about this March, Hatz reportedly raced over a red light at a construction site while driving with then-CEO of Porsche (and current VW Group CEO) Matthias Müller in a silver Porsche in February 2013, forcing two trucks off the road and injuring seven people before leaving the scene. Porsche and VW spokespeople told German newspaper Spielgel that Hatz had indeed been in an accident that day, but that a lawyer said there was no investigation into Hatz as a result.