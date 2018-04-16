This Motorcycle Rider Surviving the Death Wobbles at 130 MPH Is the Save of the Year

A motorcyclist in Texas is lucky to be alive after losing control of his sportbike while speeding through traffic at almost 130 mph and somehow managing to overcome the death wobbles to stay upright—and the dramatic save was captured on video by his riding partner's helmet camera.

Really, it's impossible to overstate just how lucky this man is. Setting aside the obvious danger of pulling a high-speed run like this on a public road in the middle of the day, he's dressed in a T-shirt, athletic pants, and sneakers. His sole piece of protective gear for riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a helmet. No jacket, no gloves, no pads. An accident at those speeds would have resulted in catastrophic injuries and a big mess for rescue workers.

And while there are plenty of visible dangers to motorcycle riding, the death wobbles—also speed wobbles or a tank slapper—are both less obvious and more serious than most. It's a sudden, violent oscillation of a bike's front wheel and handlebars caused by a few different mechanical and aerodynamic factors, but it's hard to recover from and often leads to a bad crash. How that didn't happen here, we honestly have no clue.