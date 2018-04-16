Minnesota Man Arrested After Spreading Nails on Road to 'Punish' Speeding Drivers

There are many schools of thought on how best to enforce speed limits. Unfortunately for one man in Minnesota, none of them hold that spreading nails on the road outside your house to randomly punish speeding drivers is a good idea—and now authorities have charged him for damaging 115 vehicles in a months-long vigilante spree, WCCO News reports.

Speeders can be a real menace, but the world will never know whether 75-year-old Joseph Kurimay nailed anyone who was actually breaking the law since he began his crusade sometime last year. For months, drivers in Buffalo, Minnesota would show up at area tire shops with the same type of 1.5-inch steel-capped masonry nail embedded in the flattened rubber and no way to prove where it came from.

It was seemingly the perfect crime. But in October, things began to unravel for Kurimay. It started when his latest victim grew suspicious and called police after a garage employee mentioned that "dozens" of other cars had struck identical nails recently. The Buffalo Police Department investigated and eventually matched surveillance footage and credit card information from the local Menard's home improvement store that showed him purchasing boxes of the nails in question on four separate occasions.