Portugal. The Man Lead Singer Creates Designs for BMW i Models for Coachella
John Gourley throws some colors onto the BMW i clan in the name of art and music.
BMW i, the official partner of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival this year, collaborated with John Gourley, the lead singer of the rock band Portugal. The Man to create unique paint schemes for the BMW i models.
The collaborative works of art were done to create anticipation for the music festival on social media channels. Coachella is April 13-15 and April 20-22 on the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California where BMW will unveil the unique Coachella designs to the public.
These colorful road-going examples by the Grammy-winning artist "captures the uniquely diverse spirit of the festival" and will be lent to selected international influencers who will document their ride from Los Angeles to the festival using the hashtag #roadtocoachella. Fans are also encouraged to share their own journeys with the digital world using the campaign hashtag.
What would be more worthwhile is if these influencers could state the fuel economies they achieve on this 130-mile trip just to verify whether the real-world figures are anywhere near the BMW i3’s claimed economy of 109-118 mpg-equivalent, and the BMW i8's 69 mpg-equivalent.
The graffiti-style livery seen on both, the BMW i3 electric vehicle and BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, with its eclectic mix of colors, draws resemblances with the works of Romero Britto, the Brazilian Painter. What do you guys think? Are these unique paint-job models praise worthy or are they meant for "TRASHed," a project for artist-decorated recycling bins at Coachella.
- RELATEDSurveillance Drones to Be Part of Coachella 2018 Security SystemLaw enforcement is increasing preventative measures at this year's Coachella music festival by adding camera drones to the event's security system.READ NOW
- RELATEDLAPD's BMW i3s Are Either Being Misused or Not Used at AllLAPD's BMW i3s sit with low miles or are being used for personal trips, one report says.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe BMW i8 Roadster Brings You Even Closer to the EnvironmentIn addition to a convertible option, the BMW i8 now also comes with 17 more horsepower and new shoes.READ NOW
- RELATEDArtist Tricks Arizona Drivers With Fake NASA Space Capsule CrashThe piece was actually just an old cement mixer in disguise.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe One-Off BMW M3 30 Years Heritage Edition Is for Sale in LABMW built one special M3 to celebrate the car's 30th anniversary in the U.S. and you can buy it for $130,000.READ NOW