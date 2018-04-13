David Leitch Will Direct the Fast & Furious 'Hobbs and Shaw' Spinoff

Likely to Tyrese's chagrin, production on the Fast & Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham appears to be moving forward swimmingly. Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday that the upcoming automotive action flick will be directed by David Leitch.

A relative newcomer to the director's chair, Leitch has been around the block multiple times when it comes to action and stuntwork—which, let's face it, is arguably the biggest reason folks flock to these movies time and time again. A quick glance at his IMDb page reveals Leitch has served as a second unit director for Captain America: Civil War and Jurassic World as well as acting as a stunt double for Brad Pitt five times and Jean-Claude Van Damme twice. More recently, he directed John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and next month's Deadpool 2. I think it's safe to say the man knows his way around an action set.