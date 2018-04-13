David Leitch Will Direct the Fast & Furious 'Hobbs and Shaw' Spinoff
With a strong background in stunts, Leitch's directorial resume includes John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2.
Likely to Tyrese's chagrin, production on the Fast & Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham appears to be moving forward swimmingly. Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday that the upcoming automotive action flick will be directed by David Leitch.
A relative newcomer to the director's chair, Leitch has been around the block multiple times when it comes to action and stuntwork—which, let's face it, is arguably the biggest reason folks flock to these movies time and time again. A quick glance at his IMDb page reveals Leitch has served as a second unit director for Captain America: Civil War and Jurassic World as well as acting as a stunt double for Brad Pitt five times and Jean-Claude Van Damme twice. More recently, he directed John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and next month's Deadpool 2. I think it's safe to say the man knows his way around an action set.
Tentatively known as Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming Fast spinoff will see Johnson and Statham's characters, er, Hobbs and Shaw, team up against a common enemy. Actually, no official synopsis has been revealed yet but, I mean, that sounds like a pretty likely premise, no? Regardless of where Leitch chooses to take this one story-wise, we expect many fights with many bald men along with a healthy dose of physics-defying, vehicular hijinks.
Back in October, it was announced that series veteran Justin Lin would return to direct the next two mainline Fast & Furious movies. Hobbs and Shaw, or whatever it ends up being titled, is scheduled to hit theaters July 26, 2019.
