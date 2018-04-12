The Last Production Dodge Viper and Demon Will Auction Together for Charity

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles announced Thursday that the final production examples of its Viper and Challenger SRT Demon will be auctioned as a pair June 20 at Barrett-Jackson Northeast, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Proceeds will be donated to international charity The United Way, with which FCA has had a long-standing relationship.

Both cars are the last of their kind to roll off the assembly line, and are painted in matching Viper Red. Each are said to have unique badging and detailed vehicle identification number documentation.

The Viper in question was never intended to be sold; it was to be kept for the Dodge Heritage Collection according to Dodge Garage. With the Demon's limited production run of 3,300 also at an end, these two cars may well be among the last sold in new (or near new) condition, hence Dodge's description of this auction lot as "The Ultimate Last Chance."