Tesla Withdraws from NTSB Party Agreement Following Fatal Model X Crash

It seems that Tesla and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board haven't been seeing eye to eye lately, following the fatal crash of a Model X in California last month. Now, according to Tesla, the automaker has withdrawn from its prior agreement with the NTSB over disagreements in fundamental disclosure practices.

By withdrawing from the agreement, Tesla will reportedly be able to release information to the public about the accident instead of being confined to silence while the investigation completes. In a time when autonomy is under fire from the public and press, the electric automaker understands the need to be transparent with people over its Autopilot system, especially since it was revealed to be enabled during the fatal Model X crash.

“Today, Tesla withdrew from the party agreement with the NTSB because it requires that we not release information about Autopilot to the public, a requirement which we believe fundamentally affects public safety negatively," a Tesla spokesperson told The Drive, "We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable. Even though we won't be a formal party, we will continue to provide technical assistance to the NTSB.”

Elon Musk took to Twitter earlier this month to issue a rebuttal to a statement that the NTSB issued, which stated that the board was "unhappy" that Tesla chose to break silence of the crash investigation ahead of its closure.