Toyota Driver Safety Contest Announces Video Finalists

Toyota has just announced 10 finalist videos out of 1300 entries by teenagers across the country that were created to demonstrate safe driving practices. These entries were part of Toyota’s TeenDrive365 initiative, a contest that allows high school students to create videos that show solutions for “distracted driving.” Toyota has already decided on the top three winners, which will be announced later this spring.

Contestants had to make their video 30-60 seconds long, post it to YouTube, and fill out an application form on TeenDrive365’s site.

“Our focus here is driving safety,” said Karen Polan, who runs Toyota’s social innovation department for driver and passenger safety. “We know that the first year of driving is the most dangerous part of a teen’s life.”

New drivers should be more conscious than ever, due to the statistics alone. According to dosomething.org, 20 percent of 16-year-olds have an accident in their first year of driving.

Toyota has produced safe vehicles like the Corolla, Prius, and Camry, which all made the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s TOP SAFETY PICK+ list last year. The company also offers “safety sense” features like collision alerts, automatic high beams, and steering assistant on many of its current models.

Toyota’s social innovation department began promoting driver safety in 2004, and started with safety talks at high school assemblies and auto shows. TeenDrive365, now in its seventh year, is the most fun out of all the programs, Polan said.

Last year’s winning video featured teenage girls Emi O. and Summer K. of Millington, Tennessee singing a catchy song, which advised drivers not to text, to turn down the radio, and to focus on the road.