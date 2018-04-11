Watching This Tiny Suzuki Lap a Wall of Death in India Is Fairly Mind-Blowing

Sadly for borderline-reckless automotive enthusiasts here in America, the carnival sideshow act known as the "wall of death" isn't all that common anymore. The reasons are many—the risk of litigation, the diminishing presence of fairs overall, those damn kids these days with their video games—but the end result is the same: It's pretty hard to find a place where stunt riders on motorcycles loop around a giant bowl-shaped track at a right angle to their usual stance. So if you're ever lucky enough to stumble across one, it's well worth checking out.

But that apparently goes double for India, where you can catch a glimpse of a full-blown car lapping the wall of death at your local fair.

According to a Redditor going by the handle "positivelyappositive" who posted the video in the /r/cars subreddit on April 11, the Maruti Suzuki (an Indian-market subsidiary of Suzuki) hopped onto the wall of death alongside a trio of motorcycles and quickly picked up enough speed to cling to the wall like an Indian Spider-Man. (Which is a thing.)

"The whole arena was made out of some rough steel scaffolding (and the wall itself consisted of partially-broken boards), so every time that Maruti lumbered by, it felt like the whole thing was going to come crumbling down," he wrote. "Luckily it did not."