Watch This Florida Man Cling to the Hood of His Allegedly-Stolen Car As It Drives Down the Road

Hello, everyone, and welcome to another installment of the ever-expanding, always-entertaining saga known as: The Florida Man Files. In today's edition, we bring you to what is allegedly the highways of St. Augustine on the state's northeast coast, where a pickup truck driver recently spotted a man clinging to the hood of a Chevrolet Chevelle as the person behind the wheel drove on down the road.

The video—annoyingly filed in portrait mode, but otherwise captured in impeccable high-definition quality—shows the battered third-gen Chevelle with Colorado plates passing the camera at a speed that seems slow for the highway, but awfully rapid by the standards of a man in a T-shirt and shorts who could tumble onto the pavement at any second. (Based on the brief, unfocused shot of the truck's speedometer at the end, our crack team of video analysts here at The Drive estimate the Chevy is doing about 30 miles per hour.)

"Call the cops!" the hood rider screams to the person filming, before repeatedly yelling a phrase that's somewhat lost in the wind, but sounds an awful lot like, "That bitch stole my car!" And then, just as quickly as he came into our lives, Florida Man is gone again, as the Chevelle pulls ahead of the truck and the video ends. It's 37 seconds of pure viral video perfection—which, no doubt, explains how it's already been scooped up by the likes of video distributor ViralHog and internet content regurgitator Digg.