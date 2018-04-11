2018 Dodge Durango GT Gets Meaner With SRT-Inspired Rallye Package
Get the sinister look of the 475-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT without breaking the bank.
Dodge isn't done tweaking its long-standing lineup of cars and SUVs. The release of a new Rallye appearance package for the Durango shows that the iconic American brand isn't focused entirely on muscle cars but also cool and practical SUVs.
The newly released Rallye appearance package provides the Durango with an extra kick of attitude, by outfitting the mid-level GT model with a performance-enhancing hood and front fascia that feature a cold air duct and two separate heat extractors. So, not only do the new parts look cool, but they're also purposeful.
Customers who opt for the Rallye package can customize their seven-passenger muscle car in seven different colors, including Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite, and In-Violet. Sadly, Plum Crazy and Go Mango aren't in the lineup, but we're sure the others will do just fine.
“Many of our customers love the performance look of the Durango R/T and Durango SRT, but are happy with the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine’s 295 horsepower and the excellent fuel efficiency it delivers,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America. “This new Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package gives those three-row SUV buyers the best of both worlds.”
The Rallye-equipped GT model borrows its chops from the pricier, mightier Durango SRT that features a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 under the hood. But unlike the SRT trim, the GT starts at $37,895 plus $1,495 for the appearance package, while the SRT's price tag is an eye-watering $62,995.
Unlike some aftermarket solutions, these factory enhancements don't hamper the Durango's hefty towing capacity, which is rated at 6,200 pounds. It may not be as cool or as fast as the 840-horsepower Dodge Demon, but it'll haul the entire family and then some.
