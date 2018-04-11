2018 Dodge Durango GT Gets Meaner With SRT-Inspired Rallye Package

Dodge isn't done tweaking its long-standing lineup of cars and SUVs. The release of a new Rallye appearance package for the Durango shows that the iconic American brand isn't focused entirely on muscle cars but also cool and practical SUVs.

The newly released Rallye appearance package provides the Durango with an extra kick of attitude, by outfitting the mid-level GT model with a performance-enhancing hood and front fascia that feature a cold air duct and two separate heat extractors. So, not only do the new parts look cool, but they're also purposeful.

Customers who opt for the Rallye package can customize their seven-passenger muscle car in seven different colors, including Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite, and In-Violet. Sadly, Plum Crazy and Go Mango aren't in the lineup, but we're sure the others will do just fine.