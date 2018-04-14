HyperCar Development is Building the Ultimate Motorsport McLarens

The outskirts of Charlotte, North Carolina are home to maybe the largest concentration of custom car shops in the country. One of these shops in HyperCar Development and for the past few years it's been at the forefront of extracting power from the current McLaren lineup.

HyperCar's team of engineers and technicians saw the performance potential of the McLarens' 3.8-liter V-8, as well as a market of owners that wanted a more extreme driving experience than the factory could provide. So, they came up with a variety of custom packages that can be installed on everything from the MP4-12C, to the 720S. HyperCar has also partnered with a shop in Los Angeles. This allows the team to fly out and install parts for customers on the west coast.