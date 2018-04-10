The Teslonda Accord Rides Again

The video is capped off by a zero-to-60 mile per hour test. The Teslonda's current record is 2.48 seconds, which is fast by just about anyone's standard, and almost in the territory of the 800 horsepower Dodge Demon.

According to Belosic, future plans for the Teslonda are to install a roll cage, squeeze a bit more power out of the Tesla drivetrain, and see what it can really do at the drag strip.

In current form, the Accord is putting about 470 horsepower to the rear wheels, but Belosic claims that its motor is capable of cranking out 550. Using some old Chevy Volt batteries, the car can do about 20 launches on a charge, but overall power output starts to decrease after 10.

One of the most important parts of this Teslonda project is the software that runs it, and Belosic's grand plan is to make the program compatible with a variety of electric motors and batteries, then license his software out other people looking to build zero-emissions hot rods of their own.