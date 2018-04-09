Hellcat-Powered 707-HP Ram Rebel TRX Will Soon Be Hunting the Ford F-150 Raptor, Report Claims

The redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 is the freshest full-size pickup on sale today, and it's well-poised to rake in sales as America continues its torrid love affair with trucks. But it appears Ram will keep the hits coming in the next few years: According to a report from 5thGenRams.com, the automaker has a Ford F-150 Raptor-fighting wunder-pickup called the Ram Rebel TRX in the works with both a supercharged Hellcat engine and a 7.0-liter naturally-aspirated V-8 on tap.

The 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 hardly needs an introduction. Its 707 horsepower rating has become something of a flagship number for Fiat-Chrysler and a high water mark for modern American performance. Its use would make the Ram Rebel TRX the most power production pickup on the market, which seems to work as a business case at FCA. Plus, the engine's 650 pound-feet of torque would be mighty useful in muscling the big truck over off-road obstacles. The TRX concept from 2016 featured a detuned version of the Hellcat powerplant, but company insiders told 5thGenRams that engineers are working to unleash its full potential in the production model.

The news of a possible 7.0-liter V-8 is a surprise, though, especially in the age of turbocharged this and hybrid that. The all-new engine, internally named "Banshee" after the old McDonnell F2H Banshee jet fighters, will reportedly put out around 520 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque. Trucks running with this massive new V-8 will allegedly be called the Ram Rebel TR, to differentiate them from their supercharged brethren.