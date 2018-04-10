2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Models Will Debut in 2019

Chevrolet introduced the 2019 Silverado 1500 in January and the Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD chassis-cab models in March. Today, the manufacturer announced that the 2500HD and 3500HD versions of the Silverado will be introduced in 2019 as 2020 models. This will be the third all-new truck model to join the Silverado family in just 18 months.

"Chevrolet already fuels the most successful truck manufacturer in the industry," said Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet. "With a completely new, expanded range of Silverado models on the horizon, we expect to see even more truck buyers in Chevrolet showrooms."

On-road testing of the new Silverado HD prototypes will begin in the near future in order to meet Chevrolet's increased durability and validation standards. Compared to the current versions of the Silverado HD models, the new trucks will have a bolder design and the vehicles' larger proportions will be instantly recognizable.

The first production models of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD are scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Flint, Michigan in the third quarter of 2019. When the new Silverado HD models go on sale next year, they will face a stiff competition from the recently revamped Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty and the next generation of the RAM 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks.

The current generation of the Chevrolet Silverado HD models are powered by a 6.0-liter VORTEC V-8 with 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, a 6.6-liter DURAMAX diesel V-8 with 445 hp and 910 pound-feet torque, and a 6.0-liter V-8 SFI Gaseous CNG/­LPG capable engine. We can easily assume that the 6.0-liter V-8 and the 6.6-liter diesel V-8 engine options will be carried over to the next generation Silverado HD models with some minor increases in the horsepower and torque outputs.

Additional information on the 2020 Silverado HD relating to pricing, powertrain options, exterior, and interior features will be provided next year.