The Rides At The Green Living Show 2018 in Toronto

Canada’s largest healthy living show returns to Toronto for its 12th edition from April 6-8, 2018. As expected, there are several “green” cars being exhibited, some of them Canadian Green Car Award winners, and we had the opportunity to check them out yesterday. For those who are in and around Downtown Toronto with some time and $18 CAD to spare ($14 CAD if you book online), you too can go check out these vehicles.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

The 2017 North American Car of The Year is a winner here too at the Canadian Green Car Awards presented at the show taking the “Zero Emission” category, beating the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen eGolf—and the accolades come with good reason. This electric vehicle has a 238 mile (383 kilometer) range while being no slouch, eclipsing the 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) mark from a standstill in just 6.5 seconds, courtesy of 266 lb-ft of torque from a 60 kWh battery. Charge it using a 120V outlet or a 240V/32A one that will get it to a full in 9.5 hours. With DC charging, you get 90 miles (145 kilometers) of range in about 30 minutes of charge time. It’s a pretty convenient too, giving up an impressive 56.6. cubic feet (1,603 liters) to luggage with the rear seats folded at the back, and at the front there is a standard 10.2-inch (259 mm) diagonal tablet-like display to that helps it keep up with the digital trends.