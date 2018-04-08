The Rides At The Green Living Show 2018 in Toronto
In Toronto this Sunday? Here’s your chance to see cars that are making a difference under one roof.
Canada’s largest healthy living show returns to Toronto for its 12th edition from April 6-8, 2018. As expected, there are several “green” cars being exhibited, some of them Canadian Green Car Award winners, and we had the opportunity to check them out yesterday. For those who are in and around Downtown Toronto with some time and $18 CAD to spare ($14 CAD if you book online), you too can go check out these vehicles.
Chevrolet Bolt EV
The 2017 North American Car of The Year is a winner here too at the Canadian Green Car Awards presented at the show taking the “Zero Emission” category, beating the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen eGolf—and the accolades come with good reason. This electric vehicle has a 238 mile (383 kilometer) range while being no slouch, eclipsing the 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) mark from a standstill in just 6.5 seconds, courtesy of 266 lb-ft of torque from a 60 kWh battery. Charge it using a 120V outlet or a 240V/32A one that will get it to a full in 9.5 hours. With DC charging, you get 90 miles (145 kilometers) of range in about 30 minutes of charge time. It’s a pretty convenient too, giving up an impressive 56.6. cubic feet (1,603 liters) to luggage with the rear seats folded at the back, and at the front there is a standard 10.2-inch (259 mm) diagonal tablet-like display to that helps it keep up with the digital trends.
Honda Civic Touring
The winner of the "Efficient Gasoline or Diesel Internal Combustion Engine" edged out the Nissan Versa Note and Chevrolet Cruze Hatch. Powering this compact sedan is a turbocharged 1.5-liter direct injection gasoline engine that makes 174 horses which is channeled to the front wheels using a CVT.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Claiming the “Plug-in Hybrid” category was the 7-seater Pacifica eHybrid. Its remarkable 2.6 le/100 km meant it left no chance for the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Honda Clarity PHEV. It can go for 33 miles (53 kilometers) on electricity alone. Supporting the 16-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery is a 3.6-liter Pentastar VVT V-6 that makes 261 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. When both power sources come into play, the range is extended to 561 miles (911 kilometers). Transmission duties are shouldered by an eFlite Electrically Variable Transmission (EVT).
Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Electric Plus, and Hybrid
With estimated fuel economy numbers of 125 MPGe (1.7 Le/100km), the Hyundai Ioniq Electric claims to be the most efficient. Making this happen is a 28 kWh li-ion polymer battery for an estimated driving range of 110 miles (200 kilometers). The electric motor has an estimated maximum output of 120 horsepower (88 kW) and 215 pound-feet of torque, transferred through a single-speed reduction gear transmission.
Don’t be confused by the "Electric Plus" name, this is the Hyundai Ioniq's version of a plug-in hybrid. It is capable of traveling up to some 30 miles (47 kilometers) on electric power alone or over 682 miles (1,096 kilometers) on a single tank of gas. Its 8.9 kWh battery can be charged using a 120V outlet or a 240V outlet that reduces time to 2.25 hours. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid's estimated output is 60 horsepower (45 kW).
The hybrid version of the Ioniq won the “Traditional Hybrid” category, leaving the runner-up medals for the Kia Niro HEV and Ford Fusion HEV. It is powered by a 1.6L Kappa inline four-cylinder that makes 139 horses and some 195 pound-feet of torque on its own without any EV-assists. Powering the electrical side is a lithium-ion polymer battery with 1.56 kWh capacity which puts out 43 horsepower (32 kW) and an estimated maximum torque of 125 pound-feet. Estimated fuel economy is a Toyota Prius-beating 58 mpg (4.1 l/100km).
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
This runner-up has utility in its middle name quite literally with its Super All-Wheel Control and 78 cubic feet (2,208 liter) cargo capacity. It has a 240V level two charger plug which will provide you with a quicker charge than a regular 120V AC outlet. Using DC you can get up to 80% of a full charge in approximately 30 minutes. On the gasoline side is a 2.0L DOHC MIVEC four-cylinder engine. Power is rated at 117 horsepower while max torque is 137 pound-feet. A 12 kWh lithium-ion supplies 80 horses to each axle, but the front gets more torque at 144 pound-feet while the rear gets 100 lb-ft. Range is limited to 22 miles (35 kilometers) on electric power, but on dual-power it is capable of some 310 miles (499 kilometers).
Nissan Leaf
The Leaf is the best selling electric car in the world. This five-seater hatchback comes with a 110 kW electric motor hooked up to a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and is capable of over 100 MPGe. This all-new second generation model is sure to pick up where the successful first generation model left off.
Besides the ogling over cars, you can also lend your ears to an informative panel discussion involving some industry-related personalities who will discuss the financial incentives available to EV owners, EV purchase prices, how to take advantage of off-peak electricity pricing, EV parking, etc. And those carrying their driver’s license can take some of these vehicles like the names that include the Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Volt, Hyundai Ioniq EV, and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV out on the roads for a test drive. And while loitering around you can go grab some organic chocolate sample to munch on and also take a peep into the scooter retailer, take the EV IQ test, or challenge your skills in a racing simulator. Just make it quick, because Sunday is the last day of the show and doors shut at 6 p.m.
