Check Out This Strange One-off Ferrari Conciso Concept Going to Auction

What do you get when you strip a Ferrari 328 GTS of everything but its powertrain, drivetrain, and suspension system? If you answered with "a coach-built, high-performance roadster concept," you're correct. This 1993 Ferrari 328 Conciso concept is the result, and it's going under the hammer at RM Sotheby's Monaco auction in May.

This car was custom designed by the Michalak automotive design studio in Mainz, Germany. Michalak took a Targa-top 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS and stripped it of its bodywork and many of its components, leaving only the car's running gear and drivetrain alone. The coach-builders fitted a new aluminum alloy body, which lacked weatherproofing and doors.

The new shell saves 30-percent more weight, resulting in a five-second 0-60 mile per hour time and a top speed of nearly 173 mph, a significant increase over the GTS's 5.9 second 0-60 mph time and 163 mph top speed. The Conciso retains the GTS's 3.2-liter, 270 horsepower V-8 and signature gated five-speed manual transmission.