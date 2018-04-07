Would You Pay $20 Million for the 'F1' License Plate? Someone Will

How much did you pay for your last car? Actually, how much did you pay for your last house, if you've ever bought one? Now that you have those figures in mind, think that someone out there sooner rather than later will spend $20 million on a car's license plate. Yes, a license plate. And no, it's not made out of gold.

Afzhal Khan is the man behind this outlandish online sales ad for his personal vanity plate he currently has affixed to his Bugatti Veyron. The Euro-style license plate only features two characters on its elongated yellow body, which read "F1," as in "Formula 1." Kahn originally bought the plate in 2018 for the eye-watering amount of approximately $619,000 according to Carscoops, but it's not clear if he did it because he's a massive Formula 1 fan, for investment reasons, or simply to be a top-notch show-off.