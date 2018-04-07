Mercedes-Benz Posts Record Quarter After Best Sales Month Ever

It’s a good time to be in the luxury auto business. The global economy is humming along great, interest rates are relatively low, and people are springing for large purchases. Not only are things good, but at Mercedes-Benz, they’ve never been better. The company announced they sold 237,307 cars in March, beating February’s mark by 3.9 percent and setting a record for its strongest-selling month in history.

The record period helped round out a fantastic quarter for the company. Over the first quarter of the year Mercedes has tallied 594,304 deliveries. Mercedes was the premium-market leader with the most registrations in March in several countries including Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Japan, and others.

Its most popular segment continued to be SUVs. More than 80,000 units were sold for the first time in a single month. For the first quarter, a total of 211,636 customers bought Mercedes SUVs. Another highlight of the month was the new S-Class. First quarter demand was nearly 30 percent higher year-over-year, with 22,691 units delivered globally.