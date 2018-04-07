Ford Recalls Nearly 350,000 F-Series Trucks That May Roll Away When Parked

Ford is recalling close to 350,000 trucks—the vast majority being of the F-Series variety—over a gear shift issue that may cause the vehicles to roll away when parked. According to the company, the fault lies with a clip that locks the transmission with the gear shift cable failing to fully engage. If the clip becomes loose, a Ford that was put in park and turned off may not be in park at all.

This puts trucks at risk of rolling away unexpectedly. If you're parking your 2018 F-150 at a jobsite with heavy-duty machinery and a bunch of fellow workers around (as thousands of F-150s are to do everyday), it may be best to pick a spot where there isn't an incline or make sure your parking brake is on. Ford is reporting exactly one accident and injury related to the issue.