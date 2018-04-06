Chevy Gives Passenger Car Lineup a Mild Revamp

We just reported on a fresh rumor that the Chevy Sonic is probably dead, but that doesn’t mean that Chevrolet is giving up on passenger cars. The Malibu, Cruze, and Spark are all getting facelifts for the 2019 model year along with the addition and subtraction of some features.

The most notable subtraction is the manual transmission option for the Cruze. While the Chevy Cruze was not exactly a car that enthusiasts were flocking to, it’s still a bummer when any car ditches the stick. “Manual transmissions composed less than 2 percent of Cruze sales,” said a Chevy representative in an email to The Drive. With a take rate that low, it’s understandable why it would no longer be offered.