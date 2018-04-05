The Facelifted 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Starts at $18,545

After revealing the stylish 2019 Jetta at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year, Volkswagen has finally announced pricing for its new and improved compact sedan. The facelifted Jetta retails for $100 less than last year's model, and will hit showrooms in the second quarter of 2018. For $18,545, you'll receive a base model Jetta S, now equipped as standard with automatic LED head lights and tail lights, 16-inch alloy "Rama" wheels, 6.5-inch Volkswagen Car-Net infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, and a reversing camera. This trim level is available as standard with a revamped six-speed manual transmission, but buyers can have it with an eight-speed automatic for an extra $800. If you want driver's assists on the S trim, an extra $450 gets you the Driver Assistance Package, which includes VW Front Assist (a combination of Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking). Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert, and heated mirrors. Automatic Post-Collision Braking System is standard on all trims regardless if you buy the package or not.

The $22,155 Jetta SE is a bit nicer, coming standard with the automatic gearbox and the assist systems from the Driver Assistance Package. Other features include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push button start, leatherette-covered seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, and a panoramic roof. Volkswagen's R-Line performance-inspired trim now comes on the Jetta for $22,995. The Jetta R-Line comes with special badging, restyled rear bumper, dual exhaust exits, 17-inch "Trenton" wheels, XDS electronic differential, two-tone black and grey seats, black interior accents, and gloss-black grille.

