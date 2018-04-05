The Facelifted 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Starts at $18,545
The affordable new Jetta gets a $100 price cut but adds a killer warranty and a new R-Line trim level.
After revealing the stylish 2019 Jetta at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year, Volkswagen has finally announced pricing for its new and improved compact sedan. The facelifted Jetta retails for $100 less than last year's model, and will hit showrooms in the second quarter of 2018.
For $18,545, you'll receive a base model Jetta S, now equipped as standard with automatic LED head lights and tail lights, 16-inch alloy "Rama" wheels, 6.5-inch Volkswagen Car-Net infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, and a reversing camera. This trim level is available as standard with a revamped six-speed manual transmission, but buyers can have it with an eight-speed automatic for an extra $800.
If you want driver's assists on the S trim, an extra $450 gets you the Driver Assistance Package, which includes VW Front Assist (a combination of Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking). Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert, and heated mirrors. Automatic Post-Collision Braking System is standard on all trims regardless if you buy the package or not.
The $22,155 Jetta SE is a bit nicer, coming standard with the automatic gearbox and the assist systems from the Driver Assistance Package. Other features include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push button start, leatherette-covered seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, and a panoramic roof.
Volkswagen's R-Line performance-inspired trim now comes on the Jetta for $22,995. The Jetta R-Line comes with special badging, restyled rear bumper, dual exhaust exits, 17-inch "Trenton" wheels, XDS electronic differential, two-tone black and grey seats, black interior accents, and gloss-black grille.
The $24,415 Jetta SEL is packed to the brim with technology. On the outside, different LED projector headlights with LED running lights, auto-dimming mirrors, and rain-sensing wipers are standard. Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit gauge cluster and 10-color configurable ambient lighting system take interior customization to the next level. The SEL also features new driver assists like Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and High Beam Control.
The top-of-the-line SEL Premium trim is equipped with unique 17-inch "Tornado Metallic" wheels, sport comfort seats with leather upholstery, an 8-inch infotainment system, and a rear bumper straight off of the Jetta R-Line––all for $26,945.
All Jetta trims, except for the base model, can be had with the $495 Cold Weather Package, featuring remote start, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. This package is slated to arrive later in the year, and will come standard on the SEL Premium.
The seventh generation Jetta rides on the versatile MQB platform, which is now shared by many of Volkswagen AG's models, from the VW Golf to the Tiguan. VW's 1.4-liter turbocharged TSI is still the Jetta's power plant of choice, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.
In addition, every new Jetta will come from the dealership with Volkswagen's People's First bumper-to-bumper warranty, good for six years or 72,000 miles.
