Diamonds in the Rough Pack South Carolina Cars & Coffee Meet

There was also a good selection of Euro and Japanese classics on display. The first car is a mid-'60's Datsun Fairlady roadster, the precursor to the Z Car line, and one of Nissan's first big hits in the U.S. market. Next is an Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV. Its two-liter four-cylinder engine cranks out about 130 horsepower, which was a great number for the time.

The third photo is of a C10 Skyline 2000GT coupe. The C10 was the first Skyline to bear the Nissan name, as previous iterations were built under a smaller manufacturer named Prince, and it was also the first generation of Skyline to wear the letters G T and R. Then we have a brilliant orange BMW 2002. The 2002 is a fun sports coupe that the Bring a Trailer crowd has recently decided is worth a stupid amount of money.

American Iron