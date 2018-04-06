Alfa Romeo Reportedly Working on a 641 HP Giulia Coupe With Energy Recovery System

Alfa Romeo is allegedly working on a Giulia coupe, according to Autocar. The article also reports that the Giulia coupe will feature a Formula 1-style Energy Recovery System (ERS).

The ERS system will be combined with two engine options, the 280-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the 503-hp 2.9-liter turbocharged V-6 engine. The 2.0-liter version is estimated to produce a combined output of 345 hp while the 2.9-liter version is rumored to produce 641-combined horsepower. If this is true, then the total output from the 2.9-liter along with the ERS is only 20-hp shy of the 661-hp Ferrari 488 GTB.

The Drive did reach out to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for additional information on the Giulia coupe, but in an e-mail response, a spokesperson from FCA declined to comment further on this vehicle's existence.

In the article, Autocar also reports that the Giulia coupe could either be badged as the Sprint or the more historically appropriate GTV moniker.

Along with the two ERS combined engines, the Giulia coupe could also be equipped with the current range of conventional engines found in the Giulia sedan. These engine options range from the European spec 148 hp four-cylinder diesel engine, the 197-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, the 280-hp version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the 503-hp 2.9-liter V-6 found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

As of this writing, the Alfa Romeo Giulia coupe is reportedly still in the consideration phase. However, if it does get approved for production, Autocar alleges that the Giulia coupe could appear towards the end of this year and could go on sale in 2019.