You Can Now Get a Four-Cylinder Acura TLX A-Spec

Acura has been getting in touch with its sporty side again. The re-introduction of the NSX supercar has kicked off a renaissance in performance that had been dormant in Acura since the last TL Type S rolled off the line in 2008. But sometimes that sportiness comes in appearance only which isn’t ideal, but we’ll take it. For the 2019 model year, you can get an Acura TLX A-Spec with the base 2.4-liter inline-four engine for the first time. Previously, the TLX A-Spec was only available with the beefier 3.5-liter V-6.

Acura

A-Spec is an appearance package that projects the idea of sportiness without any actual performance modifications. A-Spec is steadily making its way through the Acura lineup like on the RDX and MDX crossovers which were just introduced at the New York Auto Show last week. In the case of the TLX A-Spec, that means revised fasciae, bigger wheels, dark exterior trim pieces, and A-Spec badging. On the inside, the TLX A-Spec has sporty front seats, a sporty steering wheel, red LED ambient lighting, and A-Spec specific interior bits.

Acura