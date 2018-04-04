Delight Your Senses With These Jeep 'Scrambler' Pickup Renderings

The artist behind these renderings created two different poses for every exterior color, one that shows off the muscular front end, and one that highlights the boxy behind. The made-up colors are called Sarge Green, Hella Yella, Sting-Gray and Firecracker Red.

Despite the rumors that the Jeep pickup truck will be called the "Scrambler," it's worth reiterating that Jeep has yet to officially confirm the existence of a Wrangler-based pickup truck, much less its name. Furthermore, we reached out to Jeep to confirm the source's claim that the Scrambler will arrive at dealerships in April of 2019, or basically anything related to the truck. The response was received loud and clear: "Unfortunately we don’t have anything to share at the moment," a Jeep spokesperson told The Drive.

Regardless of its name or possible release date, it's safe to say that if the real Jeep pickup truck looks anything like the one imagined here, it's going to be a heck of a cool ride.