There's an All-Original 1970 Plymouth Superbird Headed to Auction

The Plymouth Superbird is muscle car royalty. When it came out back in 1970 with its aerodynamic nose cone, ridiculous spoiler, and a horn that made the same sound as the famous Road Runner cartoon, it stunned the motoring community. Legend says the whole reason the car was built was to motivate Richard Petty to race for Plymouth again—and it worked.

This heavily modified version of the Plymouth Road Runner only lived for one model year and only 308 of them were produced. This race car for the street has since gained notoriety for its rarity, performance, and outlandish aesthetic that only could have been pulled off by Mopar in the muscle car era. Clean examples can fetch over $200,000 at auction.