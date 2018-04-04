There's an All-Original 1970 Plymouth Superbird Headed to Auction
This is a rare chance to own muscle car royalty.
The Plymouth Superbird is muscle car royalty. When it came out back in 1970 with its aerodynamic nose cone, ridiculous spoiler, and a horn that made the same sound as the famous Road Runner cartoon, it stunned the motoring community. Legend says the whole reason the car was built was to motivate Richard Petty to race for Plymouth again—and it worked.
This heavily modified version of the Plymouth Road Runner only lived for one model year and only 308 of them were produced. This race car for the street has since gained notoriety for its rarity, performance, and outlandish aesthetic that only could have been pulled off by Mopar in the muscle car era. Clean examples can fetch over $200,000 at auction.
Your next opportunity to buy your very own 1970 Plymouth Superbird is coming up at the Mecum Houston auction that’s happening April 5-7. This all-original Superbird equipped with a 390-horsepower 440-cubic-inch Super Commando V-8 engine with a six-barrel carburetor and a four-speed manual transmission is headed for the auction block.
This Superbird in B5 Blue with a white interior that claims to be an unrestored survivor with the original transmission, original rear end, and original fender tag. The listing doesn’t specify whether the engine is original, but it does say it’s “period correct.” The listing also says there are “believed to be” 66,000 miles on the car and it holds a Superbird Auto Club membership from 1981.
Mecum isn’t predicting a hammer price for this car, but it’s going to be insane. Last time Mecum sold a Superbird it was a restored model in Dallas last year that went for $215,000. That one was very similar to this one with the same engine-transmission combo and same exterior and interior colors. Get your butt and your checkbook to Houston soon before this Plymouth runs out of sight.
