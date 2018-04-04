Toyota and Subaru Working on 86 Successor for 2021, Report Says
The next Toyobaru will reportedly get a 2.4-liter engine.
While Toyota has stated a turbocharged version of the current 86 definitely isn't in the cards, the company is apparently working on a successor to its affordable sports car, if a new report is to be believed.
According to The Japan Times, Toyota is cooking up a sequel to its lightweight, rear-wheel-drive coupe and just like the current iteration, it'll be developed in collaboration with Subaru, be launched alongside a nearly identical vehicle badged the Subaru BRZ and be assembled in Subaru's plant in Gunma, Japan.
Seemingly in direct response to the Toyobaru's most popular piece of criticism, the two Japanese automakers are giving the next-gen cars a little more to work with under the hood with the report alleging the use of a 2.4-liter engine.
Considering the coupes we have now use Subaru's FA20 2.0-liter flat-four, the company's new FA24 sounds like an obvious choice. The Ascent SUV makes 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Quite a step up from the notoriously stingy 205 horses and 156 pound-feet currently offered. Somehow, the 86 replacement will apparently boast a center of gravity even lower than the existing version.
The Japan Times goes on to say that the next BRZ will come with Subaru's EyeSight suite of active safety features. Recalling certain statements previously made by Subaru U.K. managing director Chris Graham, pessimists may take this as a hint that the Japanese sports car's sophomore outing will do without a manual transmission. We're gonna go ahead and assume the JT source was merely referring to the modest amount of future BRZs that'll be ordered with automatics.
We've reached out to Toyota for further comment and will update this story when we hear back. The next 86 and Subaru BRZ will reportedly debut in 2021.
