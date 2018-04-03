This $10M Malibu Garage Is the Perfect Place for a Supercar Collection

Just a few minutes from some of the best driving roads Malibu has to offer sits a garage straight out of a car enthusiast's dream. For sale by renowned real estate agent Chris Cortazzo, 7106 Grasswood Ave. serves as a perfect place for a collector to store his or her fleet of automobiles, with room for up to 25 cars.

This 7,000 square-foot garage is located on the Point Dume bluff, only a mile away from the Pacific Coast Highway and 400 yards from the Point Dume beach according to the seller. The facility is very secure, featuring a brand new surveillance system and a high entry gate. The 500-foot driveway fully encircles the building, designed specifically to allow vehicle delivery trucks to drop off new toys with ease. The 800 square-foot second floor includes a bedroom and three bathrooms, meaning you can literally live in your garage. Isn't that every car enthusiast's goal in life?

The facility features a state-of-the-art climate control system that filters bad air out of the garage to keep each car's paint in pristine condition. With a mixture of steel and aluminum making up the interior, there is no need for drywall, so owners do not need to worry about the vintage car's archnemesis––dust and mould.

In an interview with Robb Report, professional race car driver and the garage's creator Steve Goldman said that he and his wife Azita built the garage-abode combination in 2002 as a "private museum" for his extensive collection of exotic cars, which includes a Pagani Zonda, Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and custom RUF Turbo Coupe Widebody.

Unfortunately, Goldman's 14-car collection isn't included with the purchase of this "house," but the $10 million asking price isn't that steep considering the facility's location and the technology it's equipped with. If you had the money, what cars would you store in this dream garage?