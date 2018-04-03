Chevy Tahoe Custom Gets the Midnight Treatment
Now you can get the affordable, five-seat Tahoe Custom with cool black accents.
The Chevy Tahoe Custom is a slightly more affordable version of Chevy’s full-size SUV. It’s an available option on Tahoe LS models that deletes the third-row seating and comes with 18-inch painted aluminum wheels. If you’re using your Tahoe for hauling cargo more than people and aren’t too concerned about luxury, then the Chevy Tahoe Custom is a perfect workhorse.
Now you can get a more sinister version of the humble, affordable Tahoe Custom. This five-seater is the latest Chevrolet to receive a Midnight Edition. The Chevy Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition comes with black paint and black exterior accents including a black mesh grille, black side steps, black bowtie emblems, and black wheels. Those wheels are wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac off-road tires.
But wait, can’t you already get a Chevy Tahoe Midnight Edition? “We announced Midnight Edition Tahoe and Suburban in 2016 for the 2017 model year,” said a Chevy representative in an email to The Drive. However, those are only available on the LT and Z71 trims of the Tahoe making them pretty expensive, well into the $50,000 range. The Chevy Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition presents a more affordable alternative for a Tahoe with cool black accents.
Availability of the Chevy Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition begins this Spring and pricing starts at $45,995 including the destination fee. That’s a pretty good value for a mean-looking full-size SUV with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity and maximum cargo space of 112 cubic feet.
