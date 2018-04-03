Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV to Take on 'The Final Challenge'

The SUV market is hot, and has been especially so since luxury brands entered the fray. Now, we await the arrival of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first ever SUV from, what is arguably the "best car" manufacturer in the world.

Some 1,000 days since the initiation of its testing program, the Cullinan has seen almost every quarter of the globe from frigid snowfields to arid deserts. And now the luxury SUV is ready to take on "The Final Challenge" to prove its "Effortless Everywhere" slogan to the public and to the people behind it. In what seems to be an epoch-making partnership, BMW-owned luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce and National Geographic—the magazine that highlights the past and people in yellow borders—are to collaborate to publish daily film and photograph updates as the Cullinan SUV undertakes final testing before posing as a debutant later this year.