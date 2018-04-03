Female Hyundai Executive Resigns Amid #MeToo Accusations
The unnamed executive has been accused of pressuring female subordinates into questionable activities.
One of the three female executives at Hyundai’s home base in South Korea, who remains anonymous, has just resigned after accusations of misconduct in dealing with female subordinates. According to Reuters, she’s been accused of pressuring other women within the company to attend and pour drinks for a party with senior men in the company and to dance with men at a karaoke session. Korean media outlet Yonhap reported that the executive in question said doing so could reflect favorably on her position within the company.
While the accusations don’t say anything specific about sexual misconduct, it comes at a time when the #MeToo movement is in full force. An executive allegedly using questionable methods in pressuring her female subordinates to improve her own position just isn’t a good move, regardless of what else is in the news.
This is especially big news because according to the Reuters report, it’s rare for accusations like this to come out at all in South Korea. “Open accusations of this type far outnumbered by anonymous posts on the subject,” says Reuters. The accusations came from a woman who was leaving the company.
“We will take appropriate actions on any irregularities or breaches by individuals within the company that do not ensure equality in the workplace,” said Hyundai in a statement according to Reuters.
The Drive has reached out to Hyundai USA for further comment and has not heard back. We will update this story if we get any further information.
- RELATEDSexual Harassment Plagues the Auto Industry Amid Lack of Female WorkersIn an industry where employees are only 24 percent female, sexual harassment is still a big problem.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord North America President Raj Nair Is Out After Accusations of 'Inappropriate Behavior'An investigation found his actions were 'inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.'READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Faces Accusations of Sexual Harassment by Female Employees, Report ClaimsA female employee called the Tesla factory a "predator zone," a new report says.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord President Apologizes for Harassment at Chicago PlantsJim Hackett said he's sorry days after a report detailed sexual and racial harassment of former and current female workers.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Fires 20 Employees Following Workplace Sexual Harassment InvestigationThe firing comes after multiple workplace complaints.READ NOW