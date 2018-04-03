Lincoln Navigator Smashes March Sales Records With Triple-Digit Increase

Lincoln Motor Company isn't a brand that's used leading Ford Motor Company's monthly sales charts, but that seems to be changing with the debut of the Lincoln Navigator. The all-new luxe SUV recorded a triple-digit increase in sales during the month of March, further reassuring Ford's decision to boost production goals at its Kentucky Truck plant, the home of the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Super Duty.

In a statement about its first-quarter sales results, the Blue Oval highlighted the success of the Navigator while also claiming that SUVs, in general, delivered an all-time record sales for the third month of the year with a sales increase of 7.3 percent. Retail sales of the new Navigator grew a massive 101.6 percent compared to March of last year, with the average transaction price also growing a ridiculous $25,600 per vehicle. That's basically the cost of a decently equipped Ford Escape tacked on to the Navigator's already hefty price tag.