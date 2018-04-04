My Wedding Chariot, the Bentley Bentayga

Many of us mere mortals will never experience the sheer opulence of a Bentley outside of drooling over one at an auto show or the local valet. It's the vehicle you buy when you wish to be wrapped in the pinnacle of automotive luxury. Or, you could just get one delivered to your door for running wedding errands. At least that's how I got to experience life like the top 1 percent. As my then-fiancée planned the details of our big day, I was Johnny-on-the-spot meeting the demands of wedding coordination and Bentley was kind enough to give us a Bentayga for the week so I could take care of business in pure style, making the mundane exquisite.

Sam Bendall Come Fly With Me The Bentayga made me and everyone who stepped foot inside like luxury SUV like members of royalty.

Love is a marvelous thing and when you find someone you love through and through, it makes sense to commit to them and build an empire together. I've just experienced one of the biggest days in my life, marrying my best friend. The next big event they say is when you have kids. The latter will come in a couple of years. God-willing. Embarking on our big day, it was never our intention to have a grand or illustrious wedding. In fact, we thought about eloping to Paris, running around the city with a photographer friend, and shooting guerrilla-style photos of us exploring the city. Perhaps one day soon we will create our romantic vision on film, but my wife’s father insisted we have a blow-out wedding. So that’s exactly what we did.

Christian Soriano Weddings Are Joyous Moments Look, we know how to party.

My wife planned mostly everything. She coordinated with the venue, handmade the bridal party bouquets and gifts, created a massive paper flower wall and the centerpiece decor for the tables, and baked 12 cheesecakes for our 102 guests. I definitely married up. I figured, if I'm going to be the (wedding) errand boy, I'm going to do it in the highest level of style, so I got a Bentley Bentayga to be my wedding chariot for a week. While Bentley was on the verge of holding its Bentayga V-8 launch in the Austrian Alps, I donned a suit and tie, and embraced the Alpine White, 600 horsepower W-12 Bentayga before I would walk down the aisle.

Sam Bendall Run Errands Like No One Else With 600 horsepower on tap, the Bentayga is ready to get errands done!

On its exterior, the Bentayga is subtly wrapped in glamour. Like those who hold real wealth—not gaudy Kardashian types—the Bentayga doesn’t flaunt its status. It's refined and non-bombastic. The interior is like stepping into a world one can only dream of. The kind of world that has no limit. From hand-sewn coach craft to the knurled textured paddle shifters, every detail inside of the Bentley Bentayga has been curated, designed, and brought to fruition for your personal enjoyment.

Sam Bendall A Diamond in the Rough The Bentayga disarms the chaos of everyday life by wrapping you in luxury.