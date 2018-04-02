Shelby Cobras Find Bad Luck at Hoonigan

Hoonigan is known for bringing race car drivers, automotive celebrities, and even normal people with cool cars by its garage for its YouTube series Daily Transmission. There have been a few oops moments, including an Alfa Romeo shattering its oil pan, but a particular car appears to be having a string of bad luck: The Shelby Cobra.

A few weeks ago, Mark Gearhart brought by a customized Factory 5 Cobra build. The build featured a 5.1-liter Coyote V-8 engine putting down 538 horsepower to the wheels while weighing only 2,400 pounds due to all the carbon fiber bits. Like most Daily Transmission episodes, Gearhart took the Hoonigan crew around his car showing all the details, then came time for some fun. He attempted a burnout up on Hoonigan's loading dock, but his driveshaft shattered.