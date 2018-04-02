Silent Ferrari 488 Caught Testing in Fiorano Could Be Hybrid

Footage of a partially-camouflaged Ferrari testing at the automaker's home track in Maranello recently surfaced on YouTube, and oddly enough, it's making headlines for doing the exact opposite of what Ferraris are known for: engine noise. The lack of it in this case.

This video shows the exact moment when what looks like a Ferrari 488 makes its way around Turn 2 of the iconic race track, before making a full stop right before the kink (Turn 1) that leads to the pits. After a brief pause, the Ferrari accelerates and speeds down the track without making a single sound. The lack of tire noise tells me that the driver didn't exactly perform a launch sequence in the quest for scorching acceleration, but it's easy to tell that it wasn't a granny-style start either.