Colorado Cops Concede Car Chase To Ford Mustang Doing 150 MPH

Will you tone it down, Maverick? A driver in Colorado felt the need for speed, which initially attracted, and later repelled responding red-and-blue.

The Denver Post reports that an unknown individual, in an older, dark-colored Ford Mustang, blitzed along a stretch of Interstate 70 that follows the contours of the Colorado River, west of the mountain town Glenwood Springs. Their speed scratched 140 miles per hour, and when the Colorado State Patrol began pursuit with full sirens and flashing lights around 12:30 a.m., the errant driver's speed increased to 150 miles per hour.

"They tried to catch up. They weren’t doing it," stated Colorado State Patrol spokesman, Trooper Gary Cooper, to The Denver Post. "They couldn’t get close enough."

"It’s extremely reckless, especially with people who haven’t been trained to drive at those speeds," continued Trooper Cooper, who advised of the risks of high-speed driving, calling to attention the possibility of tire blowouts and overheated brakes, which are particularly common with out-of-state travelers new to mountain driving.

The Drive reached out to the Colorado State Patrol for confirmation of the driver's speed and information on Interstate 70's speed limit in the area of the pursuit, though no response has yet been received.

While this Mustang's driver was fortunate that their plates were not read, on account of their speed, high-speed police chases almost never end favorably for the fleeing party. While a pair of maniacs in a rented Corvette in Florida may have not been caught in the heat of the moment, at least one has so far received comeuppance. Sometimes, even bystanders interfere, as a speeding Dodge Challenger Hellcat driver learned when two semi trucks, sick of his antics, boxed him in for law enforcement to catch up.

Keep in mind that people always talk about the one that got away, never the dozens that were caught. Remember that the next time you decided to weave through traffic at three-digit speeds.