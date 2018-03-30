Five Historic Cars to Be Displayed on the National Mall
The lineup includes vehicles made famous in Bullitt and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
The Historic Vehicle Association is currently running its fourth annual Cars at the Capital event. That means that throughout April, cars of historic significance will be displayed in a glass case located between Washington, D.C.'s National Gallery of Art and National Air and Space Museum.
The first of these cars is the 1985 Modena Spyder, one of three vehicles that was built to pass as a Ferrari 250 California in Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The example exhibited is most likely the restored car, which is currently running with a 500-horsepower 427 cubic-inch Ford under the hood. The Fauxrrari will be displayed from March 30 to April 2.
Next up, April 3-9, is one of the last Model Ts to roll off of the Ford line in 1927. It's also significant for being the 15 millionth one built, and it clearly has markings painted on the side to commemorate that fact. This Model T was also given the VIN of 15000000, and it was personally driven out of the Highland Park assembly plant by Henry and Edsel Ford. No other car would sell in such high numbers, until the Volkswagen Beetle in 1972.
April 10-16 there's perhaps a less exciting example, a 1984 Plymouth Voyager. Nowadays, minivans are mostly the butt of jokes, but in the '80's, Lee Iaccoca used K Car based vans to pull Chrysler out of dire financial straits. By the '90's, just about every manufacturer under the sun was selling its own minivan. This particular Voyager is all-original, with 12,000 miles on the clock.
Here's the big one, no introduction needed. April 17 to 23, the long-lost Bullitt Mustang will be available for all of the public to see.
Lastly, April 24-30, is this 1918 Cadillac Type 57. It's the only known surviving car to serve the US military in World War I, and carried YMCA volunteers across France to assist in the war efforts. Despite being more than a century old, this Cadillac is in amazing unrestored condition.
