The Super 8 ROADM8 – A Hotel on Wheels

While the exterior sports the brand’s signature neon yellow and red color scheme, the interior is meant to evoke thoughts of the 1,800 hotels that Super 8 spent 100 million dollars renovating. This concept car includes decorative, stylish wood accents and elements replicating the new rooms, complete with upholstery wrapped in customized fabric to evoke the look and feel of their new bedding and curtains. Dare I mention this super Jeep Wrangler is equipped with a built-in coffee maker, a mini-fridge, and touch-screen entertainment? Clearly, no detail was spared as the economy hospitality chain drew inspiration from their refreshed rooms.



If you happen to be in New York City, the ROADM8 will be on display during the New York International Auto Show at Super 8’s booth from March 30 through April 8. If you can’t make it to New York to see this one-of-a-kind marvel in person, no worries. Take the jump over to Super8.com/ROADM8 to check out additional photos and for more information on this distinctly engineered neon yellow Jeep.



Super 8 wants you to know that the ROADM8 is not just a concept car--it is the ultimate “road-trip-ready” companion. Now, my question to you is, “Is this a car you would readily drive and take for a spin on your next road trip?”